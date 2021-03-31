Montreal failed to meet the needs of the homeless population this past winter and no short- or long-term plan is in place with only a few days to go until the closing of temporary winter resources.
City councillor Benoit Langevin fought tirelessly all winter long for the interests of the growing homeless population in Montreal, advocating for sufficient emergency resources which never materialized as Mayor Plante continuously refused to release funding.
Langevin also advocates for a long-term plan, repeatedly telling the Plante administration that “opening and closing shelters and resource centres as time moves along only adds to the fragility of an already vulnerable population.”
As of March 22nd, only one of the temporary resources housing the homeless — the Dupuis hotel — has signed an agreement for the continuation of activities.
“It has been months since this administration knew about the fateful deadline and no game plan is presented to us. We make three-month plans, open in the winter and close resources during the summer.”
“We need a permanent plan.” Langevin said to The Suburban. “Without a plan, I am sincerely afraid that history will repeat itself.”
Last November, Welcome Hall Mission CEO Sam Watts told the media that Plante’s announcement concerning homeless resources was issued while sub-zero temperatures had already been recorded. “All help is welcome. And so is Mayor Plante’s plan. But it is a patchwork solution. We need permanent ones.”
Through a state of emergency, which has been ongoing since March 2020, the City of Montreal had the ability to open shelters as needed and to request a refund from the provincial government. At a budget meeting in January, Plante refused the request by the opposition to allocate $20 million to a COVID-19 emergency fund.
At the city council meeting on February 25, Langevin addressed the issue directly with Mayor Plante who responded that, “We are coming up with a plan in a few days, we are waiting for Quebec.”
Last month, Nathalie Goulet, executive committee member responsible for social inclusion, sports and recreation, the status of women, homelessness and youth, told the administration that a short-term plan will be presented ‘’very very soon’’.
“We are still waiting for that plan.” Langevin told The Suburban.
According to Langevin, nearly 50 percent of shelter staff members are on sick leave, many of them experiencing burn-outs since their clientele has nearly doubled as a result of the COVID-19 crisis. The demand for shelters grew, but the resources are insufficient, which places an enormous amount of pressure on shelters.
