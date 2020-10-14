No by-election in CSL this year

There will not be a by-election this year for District 8, which was held for decades by the late councillor Ruth Kovac, the city has announced.
The matter also came up at the Oct. 5 CSL council meeting.
The city was asked about the by-election on the CSL Ideas Facebook page.
"The by-elections originally approved by Quebec were postponed again," the city's response says. "Given that it is nearly 12 months until the next municipal election, it is possible that the District 8 councillor post will not be filled until November 2021."
The by-election candidates are Adam Dahan and Leslie Perez. Councillor Mike Cohen and Councillor David Tordjman have been each representing a half of District 8, along with their own districts 2 and 6.
This past summer, Cohen had pointed out that Quebec had announced that by-elections could proceed as of Oct. 4, but then shutdowns and cancellations began as COVID cases increased this fall.
Cohen told the Oct. 5 council meeting that CSL "made the right decision in not scheduling a by-election.
"The by-elections that were cancelled from April, sadly, they are not only cancelled, but cancelled completely and those two people who put their candidacies forward would have had to start over from scratch," the councillor added.
"The government cancelled [the potential Oct. 4 by-election] on Friday. Any by-elections in the [COVID] red zone have been cancelled until further notice. It just goes to show you scheduling an election is not an easy science. David Tordjman and I will continue to represent District 8, I would suspect, until the next general election."
