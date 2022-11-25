After looking into the matter, B'nai Brith Canada has informed Pointe Claire Mayor Tim Thomas that they have found no antisemitic intent in his remarks at a recent city caucus meeting.
As recently reported in The Suburban, Tara Stainforth, the councillor for District 4: Cedar Park Heights, wrote on her Facebook page that she will refuse to sit in council until the slur is acknowledged, and an apology issued. She alleged her demands were rebuffed. Thomas has said he will never again use the term, which has not been revealed publicly.
Marvin Rotrand, national director of B'nai Brith Canada's League for Human Rights, wrote an e-mail to Thomas saying, "I thank you for your time to clarify the media reports as to the events that occurred at a recent Pointe Claire caucus meeting.
"B'nai Brith understands that this meeting was closed to the public, that you immediately regretted your choice of words and have apologized to the councillors who attended. We do not see any antisemitic intent but caution that words can be hurtful."
Hampstead Mayor Jeremy Levi commented on Facebook in support of Mayor Thomas, pointing out that the definition of antisemitism is "hatred towards Jews.
"Unfortunately we are in an era of heightened true antisemitism, and it seems that people are calling out everything to be antisemitism, when it is in fact, not. This is counterproductive to actually combating antisemitism, as it waters down the word and its meaning. This is analogous to the story of the Boy Who Cried Wolf. Cities around the world have been adopting definitions of antisemitism in order to properly identify it. We must be vigilant to call out antisemitism, only when it is true hatred."
Levi pointed out that he has been working with Mayor Tim Thomas for over a year, "and not once, have I ever felt a hatred towards me, from him. I have a great relationship with him and he’s a great guy. We, as a society, both Jews and non-Jews, must be careful to root out true evil without collateral damage against good people.
"I am aware of the facts in this story, and it is not antisemitism. Rather, it is a political effort to unseat him using the weapon of false antisemitism. This is not acceptable. I am a Jew, and not insulted or offended with what happened."
