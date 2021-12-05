Nine EMSB schools to offer online registration

The English Montreal School Board is offering online kindergarten registration for nine schools.
In an effort to avoid the spectacle and frustration of long lineups and parents forced to sleep outside public schools in winter to reserve spots for their children, the board launched an online reservation pilot project last year with five schools: Merton, Royal Vale, Edinburgh, Gardenview and East Hill, and this year is adding Willingdon, Roslyn, Honoré Mercier and Pierre de Coubertin.
Reservations for spots begins 7 a.m. Monday, January 24, 2022 at www.emsb.qc.ca/emsb/reserve. Parents need to fill out a form available at the main EMSB website and those from the participating schools. Each reservation will be time stamped, and schools will subsequently validate information before making appointments. All other schools will continue to have registration in person the week of January 31 to February 4, 2022.
