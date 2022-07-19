Laval Police have made nine arrests in connection with vehicle theft events that occurred in various parking lots of hotels in Laval.
Following a concentration of reports related to car thefts, the SPL deployed the operation "Project Quartz" to tackle the problem. Suspects were targeting the following vehicles: Honda CRV, Acura RDX, Jeep Grand Cherokee and Wrangler, Dodge Ram and Durango and Ford F-150/250. The crimes took place mainly at night.
The suspects, including three minors and six between the ages of 20 and 30, face charges including vehicle theft and possession of burglary tools. They were met by investigators and released with a promise to appear with conditions to be met.
Anyone who has information about vehicle thefts on Laval territory can communicate confidentially on the Info-Line at 450 662-INFO (4636) or call 911 and mention the file LVL -220716-016.
