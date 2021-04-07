The English Montreal School Board’s Council of Commissioners recently appointed Nicholas Katalifos as its new Director General, effective March 29.
“This is a very exciting opportunity for me and I cannot wait to get started,” Katalifos stated. “I consider the EMSB to be part of my DNA. I am so proud to be assuming this position for a board which continually has the highest success rate among English Montreal school boards in the province.”
According to the EMSB announcement, “Katalifos has worked for the EMSB and the former Protestant School Board of Greater Montreal for 29 years. For the past three years he has served as the Principal of the Wagar Adult Education Centre in Côte St. Luc. Prior to that, he was the principal of three elementary schools – Roslyn in Westmount and General Vanier and Pierre de Coubertin in St. Léonard – and he was the Vice Principal of two elementary schools – Gardenview in St. Laurent and Westmount High. He began his career in the education system as a teacher.... He obtained his BA and MA in History from Concordia University, his Diploma in Education from McGill University and his Workplace Mental Health Certificate more recently from Queens University.”
He has also been the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Giant Steps School and Resource Center, which educates and provides assistance to students on the autism spectrum. His term there ends in June.
EMSB Chair Joe Ortona stated that Katalifos “brings an in-depth knowledge of our operations and our challenges to his new assignment, and we are confident under his leadership we will continue to meet the needs of our students and their families and remain the top performing school board in the province.”
“In the short term, Mr Katalifos will be focusing on ensuring our teachers have the tools they need to help young people succeed once they are all back in the classroom and safety measures have been relaxed. Under his guidance, we are determined to incorporate the key learnings from the pandemic into our day-to-day operations.”
The EMSB announcement added that Katalifos “will also be working with the Council of Commissioners and his management team on the development and implementation of the EMSB strategic plan and overseeing the professionalization of administrative support services.
Ortona also thanked Russell Copeman for serving as interim DG, saying the board “benefitted from his wisdom and sound advice. Russell is returning to his position as Executive Director of the Quebec English School Boards Association. On behalf of all of us I wish to thank him for his support and leadership.”
