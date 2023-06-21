New Westmount-NDG MP does not respond to French decline question

New Westmount-NDG MP Anna Gainey did not respond to a reporter's question as to whether she believes the French language is in decline in Quebec.
She responded by saying "today, we're here to get to Ottawa. We're starting our work. We've had some great by-elections in several regions of Canada. I'm really looking forward to being here for my first caucus. I have other colleagues here who would like to speak."
Gainey declined to answer when a reporter asked the question a second time, instead saying, "it's up to [new Winnipeg South Centre MP Ben [Carr]to answer the question."
On the other hand, in 2020, St. Laurent MP Emmanuella Lambropoulos was harshly criticized for saying at an Official Languages hearing regarding an alleged decline of French in Quebec, "I have to see proof in order to believe that. What exactly do you think contributes to this ‘decline’ of French in Quebec?”
The fallout forced Lambropoulos to resign from the Official Languages Committee.
According to Statistics Canada, those who speak French at home in Quebec decreased from 79 to 77.5 percent from 2016 to 2021.
