New version of Publisac launched

TC Transcontinental unveiled its replacement for the traditional Publisac Monday, in light of the City of Montreal's ban on them as of May 17 unless recipients opted in.
The Suburban, which was delivered via Publisacs, recently switched mostly to depots throughout the island of Montreal.
The new version of Publisac is called raddar, "a new brand identity for flyers in Montreal, and raddar.ca [is] its digital platform.
"In a slim leaflet, raddar combines flyers from various retailers, reducing the volume of paper used by nearly 60 percent, while plastic is eliminated entirely through distribution by Canada Post," says a TC Transcontinental statement.
Patrick Brayley, Senior Vice President, Premedia, Distribution and In-Store Marketing at TC Transcontinental Printing, said "we are delighted to launch our new solution for Montreal with such a fresh and original brand image.
"With inflation, flyers are an important tool to help households save money and to maintain healthy price competition, to everyone’s benefit. We are proud of this landmark innovation in the history of flyers and the significant environmental gain it represents."
The company says raddar "allows consumers to detect the most attractive offers, the most ingenious tips and the most remarkable finds."
Karine Doucet, Associate Creative Director at the creative agency Rethink, said "TC Transcontinental's vision of the future of pre-shopping has been completely revisited and we wanted a radical change of direction with this new name and visual identity. The name and design of raddar are meaningful and fulfill this mission at 100 miles an hour."
