For the first time since March 2020, fully-vaccinated American travellers will be able to enter Canada by land for non-essential reasons as of Monday on August 9.
American residents hoping to visit Canada will need to provide evidence that they have been fully-vaccinated for at least 14 days before they can cross Canadian land borders. The COVID-19 vaccines approved by Health Canada are Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and Johnson & Johnson.
Quarantine hotel measures are also terminated as of Monday. In previous months, travellers entering Canadian land borders from another country had to quarantine at an airport hotel for up to three days and wait for their COVID-19 test results.
Additionally, American travellers will need to enter their travel information, proof of vaccination, and COVID-19 test results into the ArriveCAN app or website before visiting Canada.
Beginning September 7, Canada will also open its land borders to fully-vaccinated travellers from all other parts of the world.
