New trains rolling in

The Exo public transit network serving the north and south shores of Montreal, is about to receive the first two of a total order of 44 new train cars that will modernize the rolling stock on the exo network and enhance the experience of customers by providing quality and comfort considered state of the art in the rail transportation sector.
The cars in question will be delivered in the coming days to the Pointe-Saint-Charles maintenance centre and over the coming weeks will undergo minor finishing work and assessment, followed by a series of mechanical safety checks, static tests in the maintenance center and dynamic tests on the network as well as braking tests before they are put into service in early spring.
The multilevel cars from manufacturer CRRC can accommodate up to 147 seated passengers and have been adapted to exo's needs. The order has also enabled a dozen Canadian suppliers, including eight from Quebec, to build and develop partnerships with CRRC, and more than 28% of the content in the cars is local. "The result is very high-quality cars that are specifically designed to meet our needs,” said exo director of maintenance and rolling stock project management Michael Émond “giving our customers an exceptional, state-of-the-art travel experience."
The launch of the new cars is the final step in a project totalling nearly $196 million. Exo expects to receive the rest of the cars from the order over the course of the year and plans to put them into service on the network in early 2023. The last 10 cars are undergoing final adjustments to be accessible to passengers with reduced mobility and will be received at a later date and entered into service in 2024.
The train cars were ordered in 2017, with delivery initially scheduled in June 2019. However, due mainly to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as technical adjustments to the cars and increased local content, the first deliveries were delayed until now.
With 206 exo cars currently in service, the new train cars will start operating on the Saint-Jérôme line, whose current stock will be sent to the Candiac line, whose cars will be withdrawn from service.
Exo operates public bus and paratransit services on the north and south shores of Montreal, as well as the train network in the Greater Montreal area and includes 5 train lines, 229 bus lines and 87 taxibus lines.
