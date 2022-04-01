STM paratransit users can now track their ride in real time.
Clients are finally getting a feature on the STM’s online reservation system that regular network users have enjoyed, and that are main elements of services from private companies like Uber.
Riders of minibuses and vehicles of the STM’s taxi partners can now use their app on a smart phone, tablet or computer to track the vehicle coming to pick them up and access a host of other important information.
“This new feature will give customers more information about the timing of their trips with Transport adapté,” says Serge Poulin, general director of RUTA Montréal, a coalition of adapted transit users in Montreal. “This is beneficial because people using paratransit services will be able to better manage their time with this information at their disposal.”
The vehicle-tracking data shows up 10 minutes before the start of the client’s pick-up window and remains available until drop-off at their destination. The new feature will also provide customers with a wealth of real-time information such as the vehicle’s current location, estimated pick-up and drop-off times, type of vehicle making the trip (taxi or minibus), whether a customer is next in line to board the vehicle or whether someone else is first, and an alert when the vehicle arrives.
It is a boon for many users who have long complained of waits without updates and the associated stress, especially when dealing with medical or other important appointments.
“This new feature is a great complement to the other customer service tools available through Extra Connecte, our real-time trip management system,” said new interim STM CEO Marie-Claude Léonard. “Extra Connecte was introduced in 2018 and also sends customers a notification by text, call or email when their vehicle is about to arrive. Being the result of close collaboration between various STM teams and the disabled community, the feature was also designed to meet accessibility criteria.”
Around 35,000 customers use door-to-door paratransit service to travel around Montreal, with 86 STM minibuses providing 12% of trips and eight regular and accessible taxi services providing 88% of trips.
