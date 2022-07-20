New temporary green space for Snowdon

The borough of Côte des Neiges–Notre Dame de Grâce has transformed a plot of vacant city-owned land in Snowdon’s Triangle neighbourhood into a temporary public green space.
Two soccer fields have been created on Paré close to Parc de la Savane and are available to the public with no reservation to encourage spontaneous games with friends or family. Although temporary, this newly accessible space provides residents with an additional green space in the Triangle neighbourhood, with the Paré soccer fields remaining open to the public until the borough needs land in the area to develop a new project.
The project is counting on the public’s cooperation and neighbourliness and the borough is asking users to respect the posted regulations out of respect for the neighbours in the area.
