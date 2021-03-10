New support for recognition of skilled foreign-trained workers.

A new Quebec loan initiative will make it easier for foreign-trained workers to have their skills recognized and integrate into their employment field.
Quebec Labour and Employment Minister Jean Boulet has announced a $4 million fund for the implementation of the Loans for the Recognition of Foreign Credentials (PRTCE) measure, which, beginning April 1, will ramp up recognition procedures for qualifications in Quebec through loan guarantees.
For example, it will be possible to finance the costs of exams required for accreditation; refresher courses prescribed by a professional regulatory body; professional contributions for the first year, or books and course materials. The program will be accessed through Services Québec, and Le Moulin Microcrédits et Microcrédit Montréal have been mandated by the government to receive and analyze loan requests and connect participants with financial institution to obtain their financial support.
“We certainly need all our talents to face the current challenges of the labor market, including the scarcity of labor, which has a direct impact on the productivity of companies,” says Boulet, adding “this is particularly true in the context of the pandemic which has accentuated this phenomenon.” The fund currently can support about 250 loan guarantees over the next 48 months, which can help unemployed or under-employed immigrants integrate into the field for which they are highly trained. The PRTCE is in addition to existing Quebec foreign worker assistance programs like PRIME and IPOP.
Eligible participants are permanent residents, Canadian citizens or temporary foreign workers eligible for active employment measures, or anyone who has been granted refugee status in Canada and who is legally entitled to work in Canada, and who: hold credentials issued in a foreign country, or have acquired training and work experience in a foreign country in a trade or profession regulated in Quebec, and seek to have them recognized; and who have been prescribed accreditation requirements by a professional regulatory body, and demonstrated financial need and lack of access to financial resources.
Minister responsible for the Laval region and for the fight against racism Benoit Charette, says the fight against racism involves taking concrete action to combat discrimination. “A person’s skin color or background should not be an argument to disqualify someone. Today’s announcement is a step in the right direction to help immigrants integrate into Quebec society. By allowing them to showcase their talents and put their education to good use, we all win.”
The signing of the Canada-Quebec Agreement on the implementation of the PRTCE measure also demonstrates that the Government of Canada recognizes Quebec’s exclusive jurisdiction in matters of recognition of professional qualifications acquired abroad.
