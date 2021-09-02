Mayor Valérie Plante has announced the naming of a new downtown square on McGill College Ave. to honour Oscar Peterson. Members of Peterson’s family and pianist Oliver Jones were in attendance at the Mayor’s announcement.
“I’m extremely proud to honour the memory of a great Montrealer and a great jazzman, Oscar Peterson, in a manner befitting his stature and immense talent,” Valérie Plante said, at the outdoor plaza of Place Ville-Marie overlooking McGill College Ave.
“Oscar Peterson is a model for our city’s cultural diversity,” Plante added. “The racism he faced, like all the Black musicians of his generation, did not stop him from spreading joy and happiness through his music.”
Kelly Peterson — Oscar Peterson’s widow — stated that she was brought to tears when Plante first pitched the idea of naming a square after her late husband.
“He would have been extremely humbled and overwhelmed and very grateful,” Kelly Peterson said. “It touches me deeply to know that he is still remembered so fondly and with such reverence. I’m especially pleased that it is something new, that it is something that doesn’t have to be renamed and is a very special location. It’s going to be spectacular.”
The city of Montreal has been under pressure to honour the beloved jazz legend’s life when a petition to rename Lionel-Groux metro station after Peterson reached its goal of 25,000 signatures. Additionally, the Ensemble Montréal party tabled an unsuccessful motion that suggested the Place des Festivals be named after the musician.
Despite this, however, Plante said that both her family and administration thought it would be better to find a new location to honour Peterson opposed to renaming an existing one. This is what led to Peterson being honored on McGill College Ave.
André Ménard — the co-founder of the Montreal International Jazz Festival — is the one who came up with the idea of naming the new square on McGill College Ave. after Peterson.
“I travel a lot and I’ve seen lots of spaces named after famous people,” André Ménard said. “McGill College is a better fit to honour Peterson’s memory than Place des Festivals because his legacy goes beyond the music scene. I take great pride in having been associated with Oscar Peterson and today in being associated with the idea of this fantastic space at the very heart of downtown Montreal.”
