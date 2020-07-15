Montreal community groups were very disappointed with the SPVM’s much-anticipated announcement of its new policy regarding street checks, which has disproportionately targeted visible minority communities.
Fo Niemi, of the Centre for Research-Action on Race Relations (CRARR), told the media that the new policy is a “piece of Swiss cheese with a lot of holes in it.”
Montreal Opposition leader Lionel Perez said the new policy doesn’t deal with the issue of Driving While Black, the subject of a July 5 luxury vehicle convoy protest.
Snowdon councillor Marvin Rotrand pointed out that, according to the new policy, the police “will now have to state the reason of their stop and recognize that people don’t have to ID themselves if they are not being detained; and they will have to fill out a form to say what the motive of stopping was and what the person’s ethnicity is.
“That’s basically it.”
Rotrand commented in a message to constituents that he was “not sure why it took nine months to create this... it is far less than what we asked for or what exists elsewhere, and is no guarantee that the problems we witnessed won’t continue.”
The councillor said he and the community groups were seeking:
• “An admission that visible minorities and indigenous persons have been disproportionately stopped by police, and that is indicative of systemic bias.”
• “An apology to communities of colour and indigenous persons for past practices.”
• “A race-based data collection policy for use of force, stops, arrests, charges— this to include sub-groups so we can differentiate interaction with persons from indigenous, Black, Asian, Arab and other distinct minorities.”
• “A guideline to avoid discriminatory use of data collected.”
• “An internal mechanism that would allow management to spot officers who disproportionately stop minorities.”
• “An annual report in City Council on street checks with councillors able to question and comment.”
• “An obligation to alert every person stopped why they are being stopped.”
• “Provincial legislation to include stops under the Highway Code in the race data collection policy (Driving While Black).”
• “A data storage policy that will wipe out any information on a person not stopped for a valid public security reasons such as crime or bylaw infraction observed by an officer.”
• “Body cameras for all front-line officers.”
