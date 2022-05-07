New sports centre unveiled at Royal Vale

Royal Vale School in N.D.G. has completed work on its new sports complex in the space that once housed a city pool.
Royal Vale’s new and second gymnasium is a regulation basketball court in an underground space lit by large, south facing above-ground windows. It is on the same floor as the brand-new fitness room, dance studio and changing rooms, complete with lockers, showers, sinks and toilets.
The fitness centre, staffed by a fitness instructor for early-morning, lunch time and after-school training by Secondary III to V students, and is equipped with new-generation equipment including weights, suspended strength-building, cardio and cross training apparatus. It complements the school’s sports concentration program.
Three gym classes can now take place at the same time at Royal Vale, explained former high school physical education teacher and current interim vice-principal Chris Lagakos. “The kids are proud of their new gym and respect the space. They are really looking forward to hosting other schools for competitive sports when public health guidelines allow.”
The building at 5851 Somerled was originally West Hill High School, built in the early 1950s and closed in 1992. The western end of the building had a swimming pool, and when Royal Vale opened its elementary school in 1988 the pool was used solely by the municipality, and a decade later as part of the school’s phys. ed. program. The pool closed in 2004 due to maintenance and repair issues and sat empty for more than a decade until demolition began.
Half of the funding for the $6 million project came from the Quebec ($2.5 million) and federal governments ($500,000).
