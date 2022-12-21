New school resource for parents

Parents have a new resource to help them navigate Quebec’s education system.
Quebec’s professional order of guidance counsellors, the Ordre des conseillers et conseillères d’orientation du Québec (OCCOQ), launched EspaceParents.org for that reason – helping families explore all aspects of schooling from Secondary 1 to university, vocational training and adult education.
We all knew "that" kid. Knew exactly what they wanted at a young age, what they would study, pursue as a career; it was all laid out. They had the temperament, the support and the means. But what about the rest of us? For many the only career counselling was what our parents wanted or a glance at the infamous chart in the school office detailing career choices if you fail math. It was dismal for many.
Today it's even more complex: cultural math, science math, environmental math, language restrictions, and R-Scores. Credits? Vocational? Competencies? What about mid-year transfers, or new immigrants, CEGEP quotas, trade school offers, and on and on? If you're not sure at the wise old age of 16, where do you turn? Parents are not always the preferred adolescent option, and besides, these days even they are often stymied.
It’s a new lingo today, and those who speak it best are guidance counsellors. Yes, those once obscure adults who occasionally graced the school office, but the resources they offer are still relevant. It's been a long time since a trip to the counsellor meant an aptitude test and a slap on the back. Today they can play a key role in a student’s educational and career path.
Enter EspaceParents.org, helping parents support their ados in their educational and professional orientation. It has expanded over the years in scope and reach, says guidance counsellor and OCCOQ project manager Mireille Moisan. “Over time, new sections have been added for parents of youth with special needs and for those with an immigrant background,” she told The Suburban, adding that an English version went live last year.
Espace Parents also highlights what school guidance counsellors can do, and that’s important, she says, as the counsellor is “above all a guide who accompanies students in developing their identity (self-knowledge).” That means “concrete and active exploration” of the worlds of education and work, to support development of their autonomy, decision-making, confirmation of their career plan and its fulfillment.
Through assessment and intervention skills, counsellors enable students “to better understand intrinsic (personality traits, beliefs, values and interests) and extrinsic (family and social environment, skills, knowledge and personal resources) factors influencing their choices.” This, she says, “helps them find meaning in their studies, promoting perseverance so they can find their place in society.” Indeed, a quick scroll through the menus offers abundant explanations, references, and articles about youth and indecision, career path options, definitions, advice for non-traditional choices and much more.
It's a great addition to the parental toolbox, especially when families are gearing up for conversations about higher education, jobs and more. But nothing can replace a parent’s presence, and it’s easy to get involved, says Moisan: “Simply by being present, listening to their children without judging them, accompanying them in professional exploration activities, promoting dialogue, highlighting their successes and their strengths, and helping them face the fear of change and the unknown.”
Whatever you do, she cautions, as much as possible, “avoid denigrating their choices. Young people have their own interests and make choices that are not always what their parents want for them.” Ask about it, she says. “What attracts her to it and be open. Remember it is normal and healthy for youth to explore, change their minds and question themselves,” she says, the exploration "helping them get to know themselves better, and develop their identity.”
“Remember, no choice is final!” Indeed. It’s unhelpful that many young adolescents feel they must make a 50-year decision straight out of Secondary 4. It's a lot for youngsters to bear. “The perfect choice does not exist,” insists Moisan. “It’s no longer true that we choose ‘for life’, since at all education levels and in the labour market, possibilities multiply and constantly evolve, requiring specialization or improvement.” The mistaken belief in "the" right choice, she says, can be a great source of anxiety for youth and parents, and we should all be “de-dramatizing the situation.”
It's partly for that reason that Espace Parents has become the hit it is with Quebec families. “The reaction has been excellent… site statistics attest to its relevance since its launch, and the number of visitors is steadily increasing.” An "Ask a guidance counsellor" feature is increasingly popular, allowing parents or youth to submit questions online and get quick responses from a professional guidance counsellor.
For more information visit https://espaceparents.org/en/
