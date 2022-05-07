A new reserved lane for buses and taxis is coming to Queen Mary Rd. this summer, hopefully making rush hour traffic easier for the scores of bus and taxi users running the stretch between Côte des Neiges and Macdonald.
The Société de transport de Montréal will begin working on the lanes this summer. Running eastbound in the morning and westbound in the evening, the reserved lanes are expected to benefit 8,000 users during peak hours, riders who will see their return trip between the two ends of the lane reduced by nearly 7 minutes every day.
Côte-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-Grâce Borough Mayor Gracia Kasoki Katahwa says “After years of waiting, the thousands of students and workers who take the bus there every day deserve faster and more predictable service."
The 51 route along Queen-Mary is the STM bus line with the most hours of service, about 50 buses serving nearly 8,000 user trips during peak hours, and serving Saint Joseph's Oratory, Snowdon metro, the Université de Montréal, the Institut universitaire de gériatrie de Montréal and many schools and businesses. In its entirety, the 51 runs from Laurier metro to Concordia’s Loyola campus and the Montreal Ouest train station.
There will be an impact on parking, with spaces removed for the 3 hours per day during the week, but the borough will be adding 52 paid spaces to nearby cross streets, close to and on both sides of the intersections with Queen Mary, borough communications director Étienne Brunet told The Suburban, adding there will be “12 more on the north side of Queen-Mary between Westbury and Lemieux.”
Brunet says the borough will meet with local merchants next week to hear from them about the upcoming reserved bus lane, and that “the borough will also watch closely how this will affect residential parking. We have effective tools like the SRRR (residents-only parking zones) to protect residential parking if need be.”
The lanes should be up and running for late August and the back-to-school period, and are
part of the new measures for the west end, which will also see cyclists able to use the reserved bus and taxi lane on Sherbrooke.
The announcement was made just days after the launch of a survey on people's travel habits in and around the borough in anticipation of the borough’s new transportation plan.
You can take the survey at https://www.makingmtl.ca/pld-cdn-ndg
