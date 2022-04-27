The new Canadian Party of Quebec is rejecting characterization of it by Premier François Legault and Quebec Liberal leader Dominique Anglade as extreme.
According to media reports, Anglade was reacting to the party's stance on Quebec's language laws. Legault was saying its policies would lead to Quebec becoming Louisiana.
The CaPQ's principles include:
• "The Canadian Party of Quebec / Parti canadien du Québec is deeply committed to the defence of human rights, civil liberties, and official language equality in Canada. It will defend the constitutional protections of all Quebecers, including those directly affecting Quebec’s English-speaking community. It will seek to re-establish the Quebec Charter of Human Rights and Freedoms as the fundamental law of Quebec, to ensure that all provincial legislation complies with it, and defend it from arbitrary legislative changes. Furthermore, the Party will support court challenges whenever the provincial government makes arbitrary and draconian legislative changes. The Party pledges unconditional, unequivocal opposition to Quebec’s Law 21, Law 40 and Bill 96. It will vigorously advocate for the rescinding or withdrawal of these laws/bills and their equivalents."
• "The Party is committed to symmetrical Canadian bilingualism, in particular the guarantee of full linguistic rights for the two recognized official language minorities of Canada: The English-speaking minority of the Province of Quebec, and the French-speaking minority living outside Quebec. The Party also believes that newcomers settling in Quebec must have their Canadian official language of choice respected. The Party will advocate for a national framework to ensure the consistent delivery of government services in English and French at the federal, provincial and territorial levels. It rejects coercive language legislation, and favours incentivizing and promoting both official languages in the public and private spheres. The Party asserts that both French and English are official languages of Quebec at the provincial level."
•The Party firmly believes that every Quebec resident, regardless of mother tongue, has the inalienable right to educational choice from daycare to CEGEP and university studies. It believes that a parent and/or guardian should have the right, where numbers warrant, to send their children to the school of their choosing, regardless of country of origin, Canadian province of origin, or mother tongue. The Party fully supports expanding educational choice in Quebec by invoking S.23(1)(a) of the Canadian Charter. Furthermore, the CaPQ believes that all children for whom English is either the mother tongue or First Official Language Spoken (FOLS) have the right to English schooling in Quebec."
CaPQ spokesman Colin Standish responded to Anglade and Legault.
"We are NOT extremists. We are asking that services in English and English institutions be provided for the 1.2 million Quebecers who require them and pay for them. Providing services and ensuring the courts and the National Assembly work in both languages, is a right, not a privilege."
Standish added that "Anglade describes that a ‘bilingual Quebec is 'extreme’. This could not be further from the truth: the Province of Quebec, at its core, is officially bilingual. All laws, regulations, courts and the legislature must operate equally in English and French for official acts of the state to be legitimate (S. 133 of the Constitution Act, 1867). English has been an official language of Quebec since 1763. Additionally, millions of Quebecers choose to live in a bilingual society: millions of Quebecers use English-language services, institutions and speak both languages on a daily basis.
"The English-speaking community is an asset to Quebec, not a threat. We are supportive of the flourishing of the French language in Quebec and across Canada. That flourishing does not require the elimination or evisceration of the English language or of English-speaking people. There are 300,000 people in Quebec who do not speak French. They are visible minorities, Indigenous, the rural poor and the elderly. How dare Premier Legault and Madame Anglade ignore, vilify, and humiliate the most vulnerable people in society.
As well, "if providing services in English is going to lead to Quebec becoming Louisiana, Premier Legault should show his true colours and ask every Anglophone to leave Québec. And Madame Anglade should do the same."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.