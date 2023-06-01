New placette a dead-end for some residents

A street closure has some residents of a west-end enclave driving in circles, and not happy about it.
The plan to close off 74-metre Place Guillaume-Couture connecting Girouard and Earnscliffe came as a surprise to many residents who live on a one-way U of connected streets Earnscliffe and Coolbrook. It’s part of the CDN-NDG plan to install small relaxation and eating spaces in six different neighbourhoods this year.
Most residents didn't know about it until they received a printed notice in their mailbox on May 19 said Coolbrook resident Kyle McManus, who helped launch a petition garnering 138 signatures on the two streets denouncing lack of consultation before proceeding.
Not only was no one consulted they say, but traffic trying to leave Earnscliffe or access Coolbrook from and to Côte Saint-Luc road, Terrebonne or Girouard must now come and go via Monkland, which can be heavily saturated during rush hours. There is also the loss of all parking on Guillaume-Couture.
The petition was sent to Borough Mayor Gracia Kasoki Katahwa on May 29, and McManus says he's disappointed their concerns were dismissed by elected officials. “What they don't understand is you're taking away an option of entering and exiting the enclave.” He acknowledges there are people in favor of it, “but this is also about governance and democracy and consulting citizens… I believe they started the project early because they saw growing opposition to it.” That’s part of the problem he says. “I do not believe it's a pilot project, but rather something that's being waited to be made permanent. In fact, I think this is a stress test to see how much we can take.”
He may be right. NDG councillor Peter McQueen told The Suburban the idea to close the street and enlarge the park “has percolated for a decade with some residents of the street,” since the closest children's parks (NDG, McDonald or Somerled) are far… When Mayor Gracia asked for locations for parkettes for this summer trial, it was an obvious choice.”
He suggests alternatives like using other neighborhood spaces without increasing traffic, or if it must be Guillaume Couture, “then take half the road as well as the sidewalk to extend and enlarge the park space, yet still allow traffic and a lane of parking to remain.” To close a street and make it purely pedestrian adjacent to a park prohibiting bicycles or skateboards is odd he says. “You have to walk through. If you're going to inconvenience a neighborhood like this and make such a big change, at least make it accessible for kids to do things that kids want to do, like skateboard or ride their bicycle,” which is going on anyway despite clear signage dictating otherwise.
McQueen says the petition misrepresents the traffic situation on Earnscliffe and Coolbrook. “Their streets were being used by cars shortcutting past the Monkland-Girouard traffic light by using Guillaume Couture… and these non-resident cars were the fastest since they did not live there.” There is a bit more traffic from residents completing the U he concedes, “but it is minor,” having counted rush hour traffic exiting Coolbrook at Monkland, and at Harvard, Melrose and Old Orchard and Monkland. “There are 2 to 3 times less cars exiting their protected U than any of the other 3 streets because the other streets all have through traffic to get somewhere further, and theirs no longer does.”
McQueen also contends the loss of paring spaces is minor,” and that there are plenty of private spots and unused garages on properties available to residents and more with area on-street parking. "And of course, they are all within 5 minutes walking of Villa Maria metro.” He says the borough is not just moving towards a children's park for residents of the U, "but also for all the families who live in the apartment blocks and towers at Girouard and Terrebonne, and all the underprivileged apartment blocks on west side of Décarie just north of CSL road in Snowdon district.”
McManus agrees an administration backtrack is unlikely, “but it would be in their political interests to listen… It's important for them to think, ‘OK, maybe this was not the best choice.’ It all depends on how far as we as a community decide to go.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.