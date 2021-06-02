New organization Canadian Jewish Community Forum founded

A new Jewish community organization, the Canadian Jewish Community Forum (CJCF), has been formed by young leaders and former leaders of the Canadian Jewish Congress, which disbanded 10 years ago.
The new group is a federally incorporated all-volunteer organization.
The group's founders say the new organization will "provide a forum to educate, discuss and debate issues of interest and concern, both regional and national, that impact Canada, the Canadian Jewish community and the welfare of the people of Israel."
The process to launch the group began in January, with virtual meetings.
"The group hopes to engage the former leadership of CJC and new young leaders to honour, learn and draw from the legacy of Congress, a body that worked and fought for social justice in Canada," says a CJCF statement. "The CJC understood that making Canada a peaceful, inclusive and just society is good for all of its peoples. It is the prime objective of the CJCF to take lessons from the past and use them to inform communal policy in the present and future, to promote Jewish values of chesed, diversity, anti-racism and embrace harmony within a Canadian context.
"In the spirit of the former CJC it wishes to create a forum for the greater Jewish community to provide input and determine what the current urgent issues are that our own community and society are facing and witnessing here in Canada and globally."
The steering committee includes Les Scheininger, Toronto (former CJC national president); Bernie Farber, Toronto (former CEO); Renee Switzer, Vancouver (former National Executive Chair); Dr. Michael Elterman, Vancouver (former Pacific Region Chair);Dorothy Zalcman Howard (former National Executive Chair); Frank Schlesinger, Montreal (former National Legal Counsel); Mike Cohen, Montreal (former National Director of Communications); Israel Ludwig, Winnipeg (former Manitoba Chair); Len Dolgoy, Edmonton (former Alberta Chair); Hal Joffe, Calgary (former National Community Relations Chair); Jon Goldberg, Halifax (former Atlantic Jewish Council Executive Director); Ivan Levine, Fredericton (former Atlantic Jewish Council President); and young leaders Henry Paikin and Jimmy Gutman of Ottawa.
A website (cjcf.ca/fcjc.ca) is in development. More details about the group can be seen at cjc1919.blogspot.com.
