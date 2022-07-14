New Omicron variant represents 43 percent of Quebec cases: gov't medical advisor

The new COVID Omicron BA.5, which is especially contagious and largely evades the immunity effects of previous infections and vaccines, represents 43 percent of COVID cases in Quebec during the current seventh wave, said Dr. Marie-France Raynault, senior strategic medical advisor of the Public Health Directorate.
Dr. Raynault addressed a press conference on the current COVID situation. On Thursday, Santé Québec reported 2,457 new COVID cases, 93 net new hospitalizations for a total of 1,860, of which 45 are in intensive care. Of those newly hospitalized, 42 percent had COVID as a primary diagnosis; and of the total hospitalized, 34 percent had COVID as a primary diagnosis. There were 18 new deaths. Santé Québec no longer provides numbers as to the vaccination status of those infected, hospitalized and in intensive care.
Dr. Raynault repeated previous messages that care should be taken during this wave, and that Quebecers have to live with COVID, but she also advised caution and pointed out that many people with symptoms are going to work and family gatherings.
She also said more hospitalizations are expected in the coming weeks.
"The situation is not so bad in that we don't have that many people in the intensive care units, that's important, but we still have a high rate of transmission."
Dr. Raynault also confirmed, as stated before by Health Minister Christian Dubé and Public Health Director Dr. Luc Bouleau, that no new restrictions are planned such as mask mandates. She also repeated the advice to wear a mask in crowds, such as the current festivals, and to get vaccinated.
Later asked if adults in general should get another vaccination if the last shot or infection was five or six months before, she said, "yes."
She was also asked, in light of festival attendees in large crowds not wearing masks, despite recommendations to do so, if it is time to require masks again in crowds or on public transit.
"No, I don't think so," she responded. "I think that young people tend not to wear masks, but older people and people who are sick or are prone to being sick are wearing them. We have indications that they are wearing them a little bit more since last week, but that has to be confirmed.
"We have to educate people, tell them that we're still in a wave even if it's in the middle of summer. We have high transmission and we recommend they wear masks when they're in situations where there are a lot of people around them. I believe in education and not always mandatory measures. I believe that after two years of the pandemic, we can go on with educating people."
