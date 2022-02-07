New Montreal Holocaust Museum opening in 2025

A new Montreal Holocaust Museum will be opening in 2025 at 3535 St. Laurent Blvd, after decades at its current location at Côte Ste. Catherine and Westbury.
The new museum is being built on a 20,000 square-foot lot in the area of St. Laurent near Prince Arthur, where many members of the Jewish community lived many decades ago.
"We’re creating a platform for a world of change," says an announcement on the MHM website. "A place of learning, remembrance, dialogue, and coming together. A rallying call against hatred and discrimination. Because when we speak, our voices are heard. Never again will silence be tolerated."
The announcement adds that the new museum "will be a beacon in Quebec’s cultural world.
"This major expansion will further our leadership role across Canada in Holocaust education and the prevention of antisemitism, racism, hatred, and discrimination. The museum will be visible, welcoming, and adapted to visitor needs. As the world witnesses a rise of antisemitism and discrimination against minorities, the Museum will welcome visitors from Quebec, Canada, and around the world to two permanent exhibitions, including one for young audiences, as well as temporary exhibitions, virtual and travelling exhibitions, educational programs and public events in French and English."
A Give Voice fundraising campaign to build the museum is underway, and of the $80 million budget, 71 percent has already been raised. Private support amounts to $36.7 million as of this writing, and the Quebec government has provided $20 million — $23.3 million remains to be raised.
"We are incredibly thankful to the Government of Quebec, the Azrieli Foundation and our generous donors for their remarkable leadership and dedication," says a website statement. "Join us in honoring the memory of the victims, supporting Holocaust education, reaffirming the importance of respecting diversity and promoting human rights.
For more information, check the museeholocauste.ca website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.