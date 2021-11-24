The new City of Montreal Executive Committee members have been announced. The chair is Dominique Ollivier, the first Black woman to hold the position. A city statement says the environment, economic recovery after COVID-19 and affordable housing will be the committee's overall priorities.
"The members of the Executive Committee will also have to implement solutions that will allow the city to meet the many challenges that concern it, including inclusion, the promotion of French, sustainable mobility, the influence of our culture, and the renovation of our infrastructure," the city statement adds. "They will work every day having the interests of the population at heart, ensuring that they are offered quality services and improving their quality of life.
Mayor Valérie Plante said the new Executive Committee "reflects the diversity of Montreal and will listen to the entire population. It is on this basis that the people of Montreal have placed their trust in us. Members of the Executive Committee have the opportunity to paint the face of Montreal today and tomorrow. We are fortunate to build on the qualities that already allow Montreal to stand out and to go even further to propel our metropolis, the economic and cultural locomotive of Quebec, to new heights."
The new Executive Committee members are:
● Valérie Plante, mayor, responsible for international relations, reconciliation with indigenous peoples, revitalization of the city centre and international economic development.
● Dominique Ollivier, president of the executive committee, responsible for finance, human resources, government relations, the fight against racism and systemic discrimination, and the French language.
● Benoit Dorais, vice-president of the Executive Committee, responsible for housing, real estate strategy and legal affairs.
● Ericka Alneus, responsible for culture and heritage;
● Robert Beaudry, responsible for town planning, citizen participation and democracy, "as well as large parks, Mount Royal, sports and recreation, Espace pour la vie and Parc Jean-Drapeau."
● Josefina Blanco, responsible for diversity, social inclusion, homelessness and universal accessibility.
● Éric Alan Caldwell, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the STM.
● Marie-Andrée Mauger, responsible for ecological transition and the environment.
● Sophie Mauzerolle, responsible for transport and mobility.
● Magda Popeanu, responsible for organizational performance.
● Luc Rabouin, responsible for economic and commercial development, knowledge, innovation and design.
● Émilie Thuillier, responsible for infrastructure, buildings and asset maintenance.
● Alain Vaillancourt, head of public security.
● Maja Vodanovic, responsible for consultation with the districts and water.
Associate advisers include:
● Alia Hassan-Cournol, associate advisor to the Mayor and reconciliation with indigenous peoples;
● Marianne Giguère, associate advisor for active transportation;
● Despina Sourias, associate advisor on the Status of Women, Diversity, Youth and Seniors.
Alex Norris also becomes Majority Leader, and he will "participate in Executive Committee meetings as a non-voting member.
Ollivier said the new members “combine experience and renewal.
"Their in-depth knowledge of the field, their expertise, their passion and their ambition already make them a group with incredible strength. The next four years will be decisive for the future of our metropolis. Together, we will advance and prosper. Together, we are going to build, with the population, a greener and more inclusive city, which we will be proud to bequeath to our children."
