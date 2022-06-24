New legal challenge filed against Bill 96

A new legal challenge in the form of a request for a judicial review has been filed against Quebec's newly passed language law Bill 96 regarding its requirement to translate court documents into French, according to media reports.
The challenge by several lawyers and a corporation are directed at two sections of Bill 96, which they say should be declared invalid and suspended before they take effect this September. One is Section 9, which says, "a certified French translation shall be attached to any pleading drawn up in English that emanates from a legal person. The legal person shall bear the translation costs."
The other is Section 208.6, which says "a pleading to which, in contravention of section 9, no certified translation is attached cannot be filed at a court office or at the secretariat of an agency of the civil administration that exercises an adjudicative function or within which a person appointed by the Government or by a minister exercises such a function. The court clerk or the secretary shall notify the legal person concerned without delay of the reason for which the pleading cannot be filed.”
According to reports, those challenging Bill 96 believe these sections contradict the 1867 Constitution Act. Lawyer Félix-Antoine Doyon, who said he agrees with the goal of protecting French in Quebec, told the media that these provisions represent an obstacle to court access for Quebec's anglophones.
The legal challenge says Section 133 of the Constitution Act says English or French can be used “by any person or in any pleading or process in or issuing from any court of Canada established under this act, and in or from all or any of the courts of Quebec.”
Doyon also told the media that the challenge to Bill 96 will also protect francophone minorities in the rest of the country.
The English Montreal School Board recently filed its own legal challenge against Bill 96, saying its provisions, according to a Suburban report, "affect existing charter guarantees for communities to manage their education systems and educate their population, guarantees they say cannot be blank by the use by the government’s preemptive use of the notwithstanding clause."
