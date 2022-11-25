New learning facility on Villa campus

Villa Maria inaugurated its new Maison de la Montagne educational facility on its sprawling, historical campus.
The former 19th-century barn was recently converted into a state-of-the-art environment fostering active learning. On November 22, some 40 guests gathered to visit and attend a demonstration by a dozen Villa students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.