Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante unveiled a plan to protect the affordability and quality of Montreal's rental stock yesterday in her bid for re-election.
The Projet Montreal leader committed to implementing a Responsible landlord certification including a municipal model of rent registry.
The certification to be required from owners of buildings with eight or more dwellings throughout the city, representing nearly 216,000 properties, with a goal to counter abusive rent increases and the growing phenomenon of renovictions while ensuring the health of the rental stock.
A mine of complete information available in open data will make life easier for Montreal tenants and make it easier for them to find quality housing that meets their needs and respects their wallet, said Plante. “This is a major change that will make life easier for Montreal tenants and support them in defending their rights."
Specifically, the certification will validate several key elements for tenants such as the rent, building permits issued and building condition; protect tenants against renovictions since the planned work will be indicated over a period of 5 years, allowing time to validate their necessity; provide reliable and complete housing information on open data; ensure safety and sanitation of Montreal rental buildings, in particular by requiring pest management plans, fire systems compliance, elevator functionality, and even mold; streamline the process of finding affordable and safe housing, and allow the city to adapt its actions and programs according to the condition of buildings and the needs of the owners.
