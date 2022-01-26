New group forms to fight Bill 96, appeals to Amnesty International

A new advocacy group called “Our Bilingual Quebec/Canada: No to Bill 96 & C-32” group has been formed to fight the proposed provincial expanded language law and the federal change to the Official Languages Act that would have Quebec’s language law apply to federal institutions in the province.
“Present day Quebec and Canada are under great threat of losing civil and human rights stemming from these two bills,” says group founder and political activist Giovanni Bisciglia.
He argues that "both bills’ amendments are intended to strengthen the status of French and ensure Quebec’s only official and common language, making it seem that there are no other languages in the province."
Bisciglia said the bills "speak to the predominant French population but ignore Montreal and the greater Montreal area, the business centre of Quebec, which has the greatest concentration of anglophones and English speakers. The bills’ authors see the concentration of English as a threat to the preservation and continuation of the French language. The bills seek to 'correct' this situation with complete disregard to the financial impact and everyday impact of the laws."
Bisciglia also wrote a letter to Amnesty International about Bill 96, saying:
• "This bill violates various articles and principles that are laid down in different international conventions and treaties such as the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights as well as the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, both of which Canada is a signatory to.
• "Article 2 of International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) established that no one will be discriminated on the basis of race, color, language and religion. Bill 96 not only violates this very notion, but would enable language policing by search and seizure without a search warrant....It is a forceful means that has no place in a democratic society where civil and human rights are claimed to be protected by both province and country."
• "Quebec has preemptively invoked the notwithstanding clause (section 33 of the federal government) which empowers provinces to exempt certain portions of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. This clearly violates Canadians' right in Quebec to "ensure that any person whose rights or freedoms as herein recognized are violated shall have an effective remedy… ». (International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights PART II, Article 2 3A).
• "Our ability to seek remedy due to violations of rights legally sanctioned by Bill 96 (by the use of section 33 of the federal law) are so limited as to essentially be no longer available to anyone in Quebec giving us only one recourse : the United Nations."
The “Our Bilingual Quebec/Canada: No to Bill 96 & C-32” Facebook page, which has more than 2,000 members, can be seen at facebook.com/groups/143144701218314.
