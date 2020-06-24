The City of Côte St. Luc and the Town of Montreal West have pushed back their deadlines for the second installment of property tax payments.
Tax payments had already been delayed by municipalities because of COVID-19 and the resulting shutdowns that are now being gradually lifted.
Montreal West’s new deadline is Aug. 24, Mayor Beny Masella announced last week.
“As Mayor and President of the Association of Suburban Municipalities (ASM), I am pleased to announce that a second collaboration between the ASM and the City of Montreal allows us to confirm the postponement of the payment of the second installment of taxes again,” the Mayor wrote on the MoWest website, montreal-west.ca. “They will now be due on August 24, 2020.
“We would have liked to be able to offer you this option sooner, but due to the very specific economic context, colossal efforts had to be undertaken to find a viable solution and it was only [June 15] – mid-day that the Executive Committee of the City of Montreal confirmed the postponement. We hope that this economic measure will allow you to better get through this unprecedented period.”
Côte St. Luc’s new deadline is Friday Aug. 28, postponed from the previous date of June 29, the city announced Thursday. CSL had been expected to make the announcement early this week.
“We encourage residents to pay online at their financial institution or by mail.,” CSL’s statement says. “If the city is presently holding a postdated cheque dated between May 18-25, it will be held back and will only be processed on Aug. 28. However, if a resident prefers that we process their cheque before Aug. 28, they are asked to email info@cotesaintluc.org and provide instructions as to when they would like the cheque to be processed.”
