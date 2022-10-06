New Credit Card fees will not go into effect in Quebec

A new rule allowing businesses to charge a credit card fee will not apply to Quebec when it goes into effect this Thursday. Brought forth from the result of a multimillion-dollar class action settlement involving Visa and Mastercard, the new regulations will allow businesses in Canada to charge additional credit card fees. The new rule will not take effect in Quebec due to the province’s Consumer Protection Act blocking the regulation.
Canadian Federation of Independent Businesses (CFIB) vice president for Quebec Francois Vincent has spoken about the financial burden that Credit Cards have on businesses. He uses the example of a small business, saying “In a medium-sized grocery store you can have 1,000, 2,000 transactions a year. It can cost $200,000 in fees to a giant company and less than $10,000 for debit transactions," It is up to business owners if they charge the fees which cap at 2.4 per cent of the transaction price according to Vincent. He suggests that consumers can always use their debit card or cash to avoid paying additional credit card fees, at the cost of ignoring the perks their cards offer.
According to a survey conducted by the CFIB, only 19 per cent of businesses in provinces outside Quebec would choose to apply the credit card fee. Vincent has spoken against Quebec prohibiting the regulations, saying "We are living in Canada and why could some businesses in the rest of the country have the possibility that retailers or small businesses in Quebec would not have?” The CFIB plans to have a meeting with Quebec’s new justice minister to ask for an update on Quebec’s consumer protection act. Vincent has doubled down on the purpose of the new regulations, saying “Businesses don’t want to put that surcharge on the customers," but cited inflation and high taxes as the reason this act is necessary for business to survive.
