When the Quebec government eased restrictions such as indoor and outdoor dining, and allowing bars to open, Premier François Legault warned at the time there could be an increase in COVID-19 cases.
That did not appear to have happened last week, as provincial numbers of new cases hovered above and below 100 for all of Quebec, and under 100 for Montreal as a whole.
The numbers of new cases were especially small in most of the west end and West Island, according to the Santé Montréal statistics for June 15 to 21, compared to the week before. There were no significant increases anywhere on the island during that time.
In west end and West Island cities and boroughs, excluding closed milieus:
• In Baie d’Urfé, new cases remained at zero.
• In Beaconsfield, new cases remained at less than five.
• In Côte St. Luc, new cases remained at less than five, a very far cry from the city's numbers at the height of the pandemic.
• In Dollard des Ormeaux, cases decreased from five to less than five.
• In Dorval, new cases remained at less than five.
• In Hampstead, cases declined from less than five to zero.
• In Kirkland, cases declined from five to zero.
• In Montreal West, new cases declined from less than five to zero.
• In Town of Mount Royal, cases remained at less than five.
• In Pointe Claire, cases declined from less than five to zero.
• In Ste. Anne de Bellevue, new cases remained at zero.
• In Westmount, cases remained at less than five.
Among the west end and West Island boroughs:
• In Côte des Neiges/NDG, cases plunged from 24 to 15, after a larger plunge the week before.
• In Lachine, cases remained at less than five.
• In LaSalle, cases declined from nine to less than five, after a sizable plunge the week before.
• In L’Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève, cases increased from less than five to five.
• In Outremont, cases remained at less than five.
• In Pierrefonds-Roxboro, cases increased from 10 to 19.
• In St. Laurent, cases decreased from 13 to 12.
• In Verdun, new cases fell from 10 to six.
