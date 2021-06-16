New COVID-19 cases continue to plunge in west end, WI

Days after the Quebec government allowed Montrealers to eat outdoors on restaurant terrasses and the 9:30 p.m. curfew ended, new COVID-19 cases continued to plunge in many west end and West Island municipalities and boroughs.
At the same time, Quebec's COVID numbers were hovering below 200 new cases daily, and Montreal cases were below 100.
According to the latest Santé Montréal statistics from June 1 to 7 compared to the week before, for the second week in a row, there were also no significant increases.
In west end and West Island cities and boroughs, excluding closed milieus:
• In Baie d’Urfé, new cases remained at zero.
• In Beaconsfield, new cases decreased from 10 to five, a near mirror image of the week before.
• In Côte St. Luc, new cases decreased significantly to single digits, from 18 to seven, a very far cry from the city's numbers at the height of the pandemic.
• In Dollard des Ormeaux, cases decreased significantly from 21 to 10.
• In Dorval, new cases slightly increased from zero to less than five.
• In Hampstead, cases increased from zero to less than five.
• In Kirkland, cases decreased from 11 to less than five.
• In Montreal West, new cases decreased from less than five to zero.
• In Town of Mount Royal, cases decreased from six to less than five.
• In Pointe Claire, cases remained at less than five.
• In Ste. Anne de Bellevue, new cases remained at less than five.
• In Westmount, cases decreased from six to zero.
Among the west end and West Island boroughs:
• In Côte des Neiges/NDG, cases plunged for another week from 78 to 37. The Plamondon regional zone, located in the borough, is not listed this week.
• In Lachine, cases plunged from 17 to five.
• In LaSalle, cases plunged from 47 to 19.
• In L’Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève, cases remained at less than five.
• In Outremont, cases decreased from nine to less than five, a near mirror image of the week before.
• In St. Laurent, cases plunged from 66 to 29.
• In Verdun, new cases remained at 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.