NDG is getting a new community centre.
The lease on the Walkley centre space on Côte Saint-Luc Road comes to an end in September 2023, and the landlord is planning to convert the property.
The borough of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce however, is partnering with the Centre de services scolaire de Montréal (CSSDM) for a new 575-sq.-metre facility as part of the enlargement project of Les-Enfants-du-Monde school on Rosedale Avenue just south of Côte Saint-Luc Road.
The CSSDM will build the facility as part of its school, and the city will rent the space beginning July 1, 2022 for a 30-year period, for $1,935,697, with four five-year options to renew.
The borough counts 11 community centres in municipal or private buildings. Western NDG counts only the Walkley and Westhaven centres in rented spaces never meant for such vocations, which are limited in what they can offer. It also contains neighbourhoods with the highest proportion of households with children.
The borough will assume the $4,339,723 project cost, as well as future maintenance and minor repairs on its part of the property. The facility will also serve the school, the CSSDM maintaining ownership of the land. The CSSDM cannot repossess the property before 41 years.
“This project is a trailblazer,” says Loyola councillor Christian Arseneault, adding that the borough and school service centre, and formerly school board, have been in talks about the project since mid-2019. “There aren't exactly that many appropriately sized properties in NDG for a community centre," he told The Suburban, adding that by piggybacking on an existing development plan like the school expansion, the borough was able to maximize its return. “The beauty of this is we will recoup our costs in 23 years.”
The borough will have access to the yet-to-be-named centre year-round, sharing a large new gym to welcome more sporting activities for larger groups when not in use by the school. The facility will be open to non-profit organizations, and include an independent entrance on Rosedale, reception and administrative office, gym and locker rooms, storage, elevator access, multipurpose rooms, rest area and kitchenette.
“We weren't looking to build a megaproject,” he says, adding that on evenings, weekends and holidays, the centre and gym will be teeming with area youth and local groups. "To be able to offer year-round programming in this small and hyper-local facility speaks of how important it is to have decentralized community institutions. Every neighborhood should have a community centre within walking distance.”
