New city cash for businesses affected by major work sites

The city has launched a new program to compensate businesses located in an area affected by a major city or STM project lasting at least 6 months. As pandemic–, construction- and orange cone-fatigue continue to take their toll on Montreal businesses and the ability of people to earn a living, the city’s new program will offer lump-sum grants of $5,000, and takes effect in July.
The grant may be available from the start of the project and is not conditional on revenue loss, but eligible companies must be located in areas where a work project obstructs vehicular traffic, these areas designated by the city’s executive committee. This new program is in addition to existing financial support, which provides up to $40,000 per eligible fiscal year and which will be modified to simplify the application process. Grant requests can be made to both programs. The program must first be ratified by municipal authorities and go through various regulatory steps to come into effect.
Fill out the form to be notified of when it comes into effect: https://sdemtl.formstack.com/forms/subventions_forfaitaires_commerces_travaux_majeurs_vigueur
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.