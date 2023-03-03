New charges for man accused of harassing St. Laurent MNA

A man who threatened St. Laurent MNA Marwah Rizqy through Facebook during last year's provincial election campaign is facing new charges.
Claude Delaney, 62, a Sorel-Tracey resident, was arrested by the SPVM this week for allegedly harassing the MNA again for several days in late February. He is also charged with violating the conditions of his original release, which had stipulated he not contact Rizqy or anyone in her office before his case was heard. A new release hearing is being held for Delaney today, March 3.
Last September, when Rizqy was eight months pregnant, she said Delaney told police she had been murdered on his street. He was arrested by the SQ at the time and released with conditions, including not contacting the MNA. She told reporters not campaigning had crossed her mind, and called for more protection for elected officials.
The MNA also said last September that the same suspect also made calls to then-Marquette candidate Enrico Ciccone, also indicating Rizqy had been murdered.
During the campaign, Ciccone's office was broken into and vandalized, and computers and the server that records security footage were stolen.
