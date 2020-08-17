New cash, measures for return to school

The Quebec government is infusing new cash and new measures to make the return to school easier for students, parents and staff.
Roberge announced the new measures from a Quebec City school gymnasium Monday morning, initiatives what he called “a safety net for students,” and combined with measures already announced in March and last year, total $100 million in extra funding.
Quebec will spend $20 million in new money to make it possible to hire more teachers, professionals and tutors to organize remedial activities, recovery and homework help.
There will also be better support for struggling students and those with learning disabilities, such as dyslexia, language disorder, autism spectrum disorder or attention deficit disorder with or without hyperactivity, among other things by increasing individualized educational follow-ups. Schools, boards and service centres, he assured, will decide how to spend that money based on their needs and their students.
More help is coming for the system's most vulnerable pupils – those with learning disabilities and other challenges – in the form of 560,000 new hours of direct support, as Roberge announced that professionals and support staff will be freed from bureaucratic duties in the crucial first few weeks of the year and instead, will direct their energies into working with their students.
A broad multi-media information campaign is also being launched to get all Quebec society active in embracing the value of education and to get students back into school, whether in primary, secondary or adult education, a sentiment echoed by a campaign video featuring noted Quebec psychologist and educational expert Dr. Égide Royer.
The Monday announcement is in addition to measures already in place. including: $19 million for the equivalent of 350 new teachers, remedial teachers, psychologists, psycho-educators, speech language pathologists and other full-time professional or support resources (in addition to the more than 700 hired last year).
Also previously announced was $7.3 million for 75 special classes in the school network; $10 million for school perseverance efforts with community organizations; $41 million for extracurricular activities and homework assistance services; and $1.3 million for 200 educational video capsules to be used by the school network and parents in the new school year.
“School teams will be there to support our students and help them fill in the gaps that could have developed last spring” said Royer. “But for that, it is essential that they go to school. If you feel that your child has developed significant learning delays, contact their teacher. If you are concerned that your teenager may not want to return to high school or adult education any longer, seek advice from their principal.
“After all, their success is everyone’s success.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.