New bus lanes coming

Côte Saint-Luc road gets a reserved bus and taxi lane this year, as Montreal’s executive committee and the Société de transport de Montréal (STM) have announced new reserved lanes as part of program of bus priority measures.
New reserved lanes will be introduced on Côte-Saint-Luc and extended on Sherbrooke west in Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, on Saint-Laurent in Ahuntsic-Cartierville and Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension, and on Provost in Lachine. “Adding reserved lanes on these streets for buses and certain other modes of transportation, such as bicycles and taxis, will contribute to smoother traffic and more punctual buses” said STM chair Éric Alan Caldwell.
Route 103 and 420 users get a boost as Côte Saint-Luc road’s new reserved lane heads east from Coronation to Fielding from 6:30-9:30 a.m. and from Alpine to Coronation from 3:30- 6:30 p.m.
Reserved lanes allow buses and sometimes taxis, bikes and carpoolers to operate in an exclusive lane identified by ground markings and lane-side or overhead signage. They are open during peak periods, off-peak periods or all day every day. Three of these projects will also allow cohabitation with bicycles, including Sherbrooke west (eastbound between Marcil and Old Orchard).
The city lauded its status as the city with the highest number of kilometers dedicated to reserved lanes in North America, adding Montreal will now have more than 300 km of reserved lanes, translating into nearly 20,000 trips per day. “The addition of these reserved lanes will improve the fluidity, reliability and, by extension, the general performance of the bus network” said Sainte-Marie councillor Sophie Mauzerolle, executive committee member responsible for mobility. “The network of reserved lanes makes it possible to offer efficient mobility options in areas that are not served by the metro.”
