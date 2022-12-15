Sometimes in Montreal, it's not the idea, it's how it's delivered.
What began as great news for cyclists and motorists alike in Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce has struck a sour note. The borough plan to improve and extend bike paths on Walkley and Bourret, separating them from car traffic, meant a win-win for all road users.
The borough will assume the design and execution from the city for the lanes, including a project improving 9 km of existing paths, a cost of $160,000, essentially for signage, installation of bollards, road marking and modification of traffic lights.
The Walkley path would be extended from Fielding to Côte-Saint-Luc Road and become bi-directional, running between the sidewalk and parking lane with a buffer to protect cyclists from dooring and its upgrade means a one-way Montclair lane between Fielding and Terrebonne will be withdrawn. Bourret gets a two-way path from Clanranald to Légaré, providing the first protected route across Décarie, removing some bike traffic from less secure routes like Van Horne and Côte Saint Catherine.
The section of Bourret west of Décarie however, requires removal of all 27 parking spaces on the north side, and the path crosses the pedestrian footbridge over the expressway. The matter generated heated comments at council Monday night, as Snowdon councillor Sonny Moroz said while he supports more and safer bike paths, he is very concerned that there was no consultation with residents directly affected by removal of parking spaces.
Bourret resident Galina Koulakova went door-to-door last weekend collecting 145 signatures for a petition against the lane if it requires removal of all parking on one side and was author of one of 14 resident emails sent to the mayor's office explaining their concerns. “It's only about parking,” she told The Suburban. “We definitely welcome a bike path but not by taking away our parking spots. It's already difficult to park here.”
She said Bourret already has notorious traffic jams caused by northward and eastward traffic coming from Snowdon, Hampstead and Côte Saint-Luc, with residents already at pains to back out of their driveway on weekday mornings. Removing every parking spot on one side of the street would cause even more mayhem. “And I'm one of the lucky ones,” she said, noting there is the Chabad synagogue, Russian Jewish community centre, a home daycare, and many duplexes with no driveways. “I don't know what these people are going to do. I don't know where they're going to go.”
At council, Moroz was incensed: “We need a lot more work in this district. And I’m fed up of being gaslit and being told that consulting people will lead to a worse outcome because they're NIMBYS and they're going to be against any projects.” He says if the mayor or mayor's staff would bother speaking to locals, they will meet people who want bike paths, “but also want the quality of life for the residents to not be upended from one day to the next because a person who decides to make a decision, who doesn't live in the area and never visited that street, will then decide to remove 27 parking spots without consultation. It’s absurd!”
Katahwa said she’s proud to see the first safe crossing across Décarie for cyclists who “literally don't have to fear for their lives,” but insisted after council approves the plan, “we will go to the neighborhood and meet with residents to see what impacts it will have on you… After spending a few days at the COP15 biodiversity conference, I am more convinced than ever” of the need for big and important projects to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. “The situation is critical.”
She suggested the borough can implement resident-only parking measures and will meet with institutions on affected blocks, acknowledging the plan causes worry but insisted that creating a safe path on a narrow road requires removing parking to allow emergency vehicle access. “I'm sure it's not agreeable for people to lose parking… But we need a safe path and that cannot be created without doing this. There is no magic solution.”
