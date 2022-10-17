Laval Police have made five arrests related to cases of violence directed at Laval restaurant owners.
Charges of arson, possession of incendiary materials, mischief and assault with a weapon have been laid in the investigation following summer reports of restaurants targeted in Laval and the North Shore. A sum of money was demanded from owners in exchange for a protection service, and those who refused to comply reportedly received death threats and threats to burn down the buildings housing their businesses.
Police arrested five individuals. Marc Arthur Aurélien, 47, is accused of setting fire to a restaurant located at 1203 boul. Curé-Labelle in Chomedey. He appeared at the Laval courthouse and remains in custody. On July 9, suspects Jean Jacques Tuelenake, Tommy Gabriel Collin-Arias and Majdi Benbaha, aged 20, 28 and 23 respectively, showed up at a party where one of the victims was. They allegedly committed assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm. They were arrested and appeared at the Laval Courthouse. The accused Collin-Arias and Benbaha remain in custody and Tuelenake was released with conditions. Isai Octavius, 20, is accused of setting fire to a restaurant located at 955 boul. Curé-Labelle in Chomedey. He appeared at the Laval courthouse and was released with conditions to be respected.
Anyone who has been a victim or who has information about these extortion and death threats can confidentially contact the Info-police line at 450 662-INFO (4636) or call 911 and mention file LVL-220826086.
