Montreal, CA (H4T1V6)

Today

Snow likely. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 21F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches..

Tonight

Snow likely. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 21F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.