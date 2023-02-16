The metro Blue line extension has taken another step closer to reality, following the conclusion of an agreement between Galeries d’Anjou owner Ivanhoé Cambridge and the Société de transport de Montréal (STM) on the expropriation process involving the shopping centre.
This private agreement sets the boundaries of the expropriated area where the future metro station and entrance building for the bus station will be located. The agreement also provides for issuance of a new expropriation notice reflecting the updated rights-of-way for the infrastructures in Anjou borough.
In so doing, the two parties marking the beginning of a period of constructive co-operation, for the benefit of both, and have agreed on the vital importance of the Blue line extension for fostering an attractive and diversified retail offering for the residents of Montreal’s east end.
“We are delighted to be able to accommodate a metro station on this site for the benefit of our customers and area residents” said Ivanhoé Cambridge CEO Nathalie Palladitcheff. “This version of the project is consistent with our vision for this property’s future development, as it limits the expropriation perimeter and enables us to enhance the value of the property, while at the same time promoting sustainable transportation.”
STM Chair Eric Alan Caldwell said the agreement with Ivanhoé Cambridge is excellent news for the STM, its customers and east end residents of. “This is another step forward in the Blue line extension project, which will create connections to other modes of transportation, such as the Pie-IX BRT (bus rapid transit) and the Projet structurant de l’Est (east-end structuring project, better known by its French acronym PSE), and will change the sustainable mobility picture for Montrealers in the fight against climate change.”
The five-station six-kilometre extension along Jean Talon St. east at Pie-IX, Viau, Lacordaire, Langelier and dipping a block south to Bélanger at Galeries d’Anjou (and a second exit east of highway 25) is now slated for completion in 2029 with Quebec bearing most of the cost, along with $1.3 billion from the federal government.
The extension would allow commuters to travel from Snowdon terminal in the west near Décarie to Galeries d’Anjou abutting Highway 25, with an estimated 25,000 users expected to use the extension from Saint-Michel during rush hour. The city has pledged to develop housing projects around the stations.
The two companies have agreed on a March 2024 deadline for the taking of possession of the land, the additional time period to facilitate relocation of targeted businesses, while respecting the project’s schedule. The Blue line extension is slated to open in the fall of 2029.
The $6.4 billion extension is the subject of decades of dreams and promises to serve what has long been arguably the island of Montreal’s most underserved densely populated area in terms of public transit.
