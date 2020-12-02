Encouraging news — the percentage of negative COVID-19 test results in Quebec increased significantly from Nov. 19 to 24, at 95.8 percent, compared to 95.3 percent the previous week, the latest provincial health statistics say.
On the other hand, hospitalizations increased from 624 to 675 from Nov. 19 to 25. Deaths decreased from 26 to eight, as it also did the week before. Hospitalizations in intensive care in the latest tabulated time period dropped from 96 to 90, with a high during the week of 103.
For Montreal, more encouraging news with a sharp decrease in the west end and West Island and only two significant hikes of new cases from Nov. 17 to 23 compared to the week before, as well as stable numbers. The numbers do not include closed milieus, such as private and public seniors homes, and a place like the Maimonides Geritatric Centre, which had an outbreak this fall.
Among the municipalities:
• In Baie d’Urfé, new cases went from below five to zero.
• In Beaconsfield, cases increased from below five to six.
• In Côte St. Luc, new cases dropped significantly from 62 to 34.
• In Dollard des Ormeaux, cases decreased significantly from 48 to 26, after a significant increase the week before.
• In Dorval, cases increased from less than five to five.
• In Hampstead, new cases were at 13 both weeks
• In Kirkland, new cases increased slightly from seven to nine.
• In Montreal West, cases decreased from seven to less than five.
• In Town of Mount Royal, cases decreased from 31 to 24 after a significant increase the week before.
• In Pointe Claire, new cases decreased significantly from 17 to five.
• In Ste. Anne de Bellevue, new cases were at less than five both week
• In Westmount, cases increased from less than five to 11.
Among the west end and West Island boroughs:
• In Cote des Neiges-NDG, new cases decreased from 177 to 168 after a significant increase the week before.
• In Lachine, new cases decreased from 76 to 54.
• LaSalle dramatically decreased from 164 to 98 after a significant increase the week before.
• In L’Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève, cases decreased from seven to five.
• In Outremont, cases decreased from 14 to 10 after a significant increase the week before.
• In Pierrefonds–Roxboro, cases increased from 44 to 60, designated in the Santé Montréal stats as significant.
• In St. Laurent, cases increased from 133 to 143, also designated in the Santé Montréal stats as significant.
• In Verdun, new cases decreased from 39 to 27.
