The percentage of negative test results dipped slightly in Quebec compared to last week's numbers, to 95.2 from the previous 95.8 percent from Nov. 25 to Nov. 30, the latest provincial health statistics say.
However, we have not counted what appears to be a strange anomaly from Nov. 27, in which statistics say only 2,445 tests were performed and there were only 148 new cases. According to media reports, the actual number of new cases for Nov. 27 was 1,480.
Hospitalizations increased from 675 to 740 from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1. Deaths decreased from 28 to nine in this same time period. Hospitalizations in intensive care rose from 90 to 99.
Interestingly, for the statistics released Dec. 3, there is an added note regarding the amount of deaths up to that time.
"The data reports 43 new deaths, but the total of deaths amounts to 7,125 due to the withdrawal of two deaths that the investigation has shown not to be attributable to COVID-19," the note says. "Among these 43 deaths, nine have occurred in the last 24 hours, 29 have occurred between November 25 and November 30 and five have occurred before November 25."
For Montreal,after encouraging news last week, less positive news this week from Nov. 24 to 30 as there have been numerous spikes of new cases across the island, including the west end and the West Island. The numbers do not include closed milieus, such as private and public seniors homes.
Among the municipalities:
• In Baie d’Urfé, new cases went from zero to less than five.
• In Beaconsfield, cases increased from six to 15.
• In Côte St. Luc, new cases increased significantly from 30 to 44, after a significant drop the week before.
• In Dollard des Ormeaux, cases increased significantly from 26 to 49, almost the exact opposite of what took place the week before.
• In Dorval, cases shot up from less than five to 22.
• In Hampstead, cases decreased from 11 to eight.
• In Kirkland, cases increased significantly from nine to 23.
• In Montreal West, cases decreased from less than five to zero.
• In Town of Mount Royal, cases increased slightly from 24 to 28.
• In Pointe Claire, new cases increased significantly from seven to 22, again almost the exact opposite of what took place the week before.
• In Ste. Anne de Bellevue, new cases increased from less than five to eight.
• In Westmount, cases increased slightly from seven to nine.
Among the west end and West Island boroughs:
• In Cote des Neiges-NDG, new cases increased significantly from 171 to 221.
• In Lachine, new cases increased slightly from 49 to 54.
• LaSalle increased from 99 to 120 after a more significant decrease the week before.
• In L’Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève, cases increased significantly from five to 19.
• In Outremont, cases increased from eight to 16.
• In Pierrefonds–Roxboro, cases significantly increased from 60 to 104.
• In St. Laurent, cases increased significantly from 143 to 200.
• In Verdun, new cases increased from 28 to 33.
