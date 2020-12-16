Negative COVID results in Quebec at 94.8 percent

The percentage of negative test results dipped slightly in Quebec compared to last week's numbers, to 94.8 percent Dec. 2 to 7 from the previous 95.2 percent, the latest provincial health statistics say.
While new cases rose, so did the amount of testing done daily. On Dec. 2 and 3 each, more than 35,000 tests were conducted.
Hospitalizations increased from 737 to 844 from Dec. 2 to Dec. 8. Deaths decreased from 29 to seven in this same time period. Hospitalizations in intensive care rose from 99 to 121.
For Dec. 10, while the province reported 37 new deaths, "among these, seven have occurred in the last 24 hours, 24 have occurred between December 2 and December 7, five have occurred before December 2 and one has occurred at an unknown date." One death among the general total of 7,350 was withdrawn because it was not caused by COVID-19.
In Montreal, of the 3,682 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,720 were of those 80 years old and older (73.8 percent), 629 were of those 70 to 79 years old (17 percent), 238 were of those 60 to 69 years old (6.4 percent), 72 of those were 50 to 59 (two percent), 16 were those 40 to 49 (0.4 percent), less than five were those in the 30-39 and 20-29 age groups each, and there were none for those 19 years old and younger.
This week, for some reason, the list of new weekly cases in Montreal municipalities and boroughs was not printed as of Thursday. Santé Montréal has said it exists, but there was no link. (It has since been printed with figures up to Dec. 14, which we will detail next week.)
The agency does have other statistics for west end and West Island municipalities and boroughs up to Dec. 8.
Among the municipalities:
• In Baie d’Urfé, there were zero new cases in the previous 24 hours from Dec. 8, and less than five in the previous two weeks.
• In Beaconsfield, there were less than five new cases in the previous 24 hours from Dec. 8, and 28 in the previous two weeks.
• In Côte St. Luc, there were less than five new cases in the previous 24 hours from Dec. 8, and 97 in the previous two weeks.
• In Dollard des Ormeaux, there were 17 new cases in the previous 24 hours, and 117 in the last two weeks.
• In Dorval, there were five new cases in the previous 24 hours, and 43 in the last two weeks.
• In Hampstead, there were less than five new cases in the previous 24 hours, and 11 in the last two weeks.
• In Kirkland, there were no new cases in the previous 24 hours, and 37 in the last two weeks.
• In Montreal West, there were less than five new cases in the previous 24 hours, and five in the last two weeks.
• In Town of Mount Royal, there were less than five new cases in the previous 24 hours, and 60 in the last two weeks.
• In Pointe Claire, there were 10 new cases in the previous 24 hours, and 61 in the last two weeks.
• In Ste. Anne de Bellevue, there were less than five new cases in the previous 24 hours, and 24 in the last two weeks.
• In Westmount, there were six new cases in the previous 24 hours, and 70 in the last two weeks.
Among the west end and West Island boroughs:
• In Cote des Neiges-NDG, there were 51 new cases in the previous 24 hours, and 583 in the last two weeks.
• In Lachine, there were seven new cases in the previous 24 hours, and 147 in the last two weeks.
• In LaSalle, there were 15 new cases in the previous 24 hours, and 279 in the last two weeks.
• In L’Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève, there were five new cases in the previous 24 hours, and 44 in the last two weeks.
• In Outremont, there were less than five new cases in the previous 24 hours, and 32 in the last two weeks.
• In Pierrefonds–Roxboro, there were 26 new cases in the previous 24 hours, and 258 in the last two weeks.
• In St. Laurent, there were 32 new cases in the previous 24 hours, and 395 in the last two weeks.
• In Verdun, there were 15 new cases in the previous 24 hours, and 109 in the last two weeks.
