Nearly half of Quebec's visible homeless in Montreal: report

The number of visible homeless jumped from 5,789 to 10,000 in Quebec as a whole from 2018 to October 2022, and of the 2022 total, 4,690 are in Montreal, up from 3,149, according to a new provincial Health and Social Services report.
The number of visible homeless went up to lesser extent in Laval, from 169 to 219.
The publication points out that the increase in visible homelessness in Quebec observed over the four-year period "suggests that there have been, in recent years, more people who have fallen into homelessness than people who have re-affiliated socially and who have seen their residential situation stabilize.
"The marked increase in the extent of visible homelessness in recent years implies an increase in the scale of the challenges associated with it. The government of Quebec has adopted a vision thanks to the National Policy to Combat Homelessness. This vision reminds us that, to fight against homelessness, we must intersect prevention, reduction and collaboration objectives. Since homelessness is growing, the fight will have to intensify and we will have to innovate."
Member Mayors from the Union of Quebec Municipalities met Friday to discuss the issue at a summit, during which Social Services Minister Lionel Carmant announced additional funding of $15.5 million "to address the immediate needs of the homeless."
A ministry statement says that along with the $4.5 million per year provided for in the 2023-2024 provincial budget, "the additional sums will make it possible to support people experiencing homelessness or at risk of becoming homeless through an emergency accommodation offer. and other resources developed in collaboration with local stakeholders."
Carmant also committed to "financing support services for all housing intended for itinerant populations that will emerge in the coming years." He announced that the next count on the number of visible homeless will take place in 2024.
“We are at a crucial moment in our fight against homelessness," Carmant told the UMQ summit. "We must reverse the trend. The action plan is clear, it now just needs to be implemented in all regions. We have never waited to act and the new funds announced today are further concrete proof of this. We must all do more and work together, both to act immediately and to prevent homelessness."
The Réseau d'aide aux personnes seules et itinérantes de Montréal (RAPSIM) posted on Facebook Friday that while MNAs recognized the homelessness crisis, the 10,000 visible homelessness figure for the province is "below the scale of the actual phenomenon and does not include hidden homelessness.
"We do not need a number to know this, homeless organizations observe every day that distress and the number of interventions are constantly increasing. In Montreal, RAPSIM and its members have been repeating for years that we need more resources to meet the growing needs in terms of homelessness. Housing is a central element in preventing and reducing homelessness - massive investments in social and community housing with support and accompaniment are essential and must be a priority for the provincial government. Protecting access to low-cost rents through the transfer of leases or maintaining the stock of truly affordable rooming houses is also an essential element."
RAPSIM's posting adds that housing by itself is not sufficient.
"To address the crisis in an intelligent way, we must act in terms of prevention (right to health, to education, fight against violence against women, fight against the opioid crisis, fight against poverty, fight against the judicialization of vulnerable people) — fixing problems when media attention is focused on the phenomenon is no longer tenable. Responses to homelessness must be addressed globally and in a coordinated manner by the different ministries and levels of government over the long term."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.