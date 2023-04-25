Nearly 500,000 Quebecers without power

Electricity went out Tuesday afternoon for some 475,000 customers across Quebec, including 134,000 in the Montreal area and in such west end locales as Côte St. Luc, NDG and Westmount.
This is just two days after there were outages in areas of the West Island.
As of 12:51 p.m. Hydro Québec's website said there were 127,000 without power in Montreal, especially the Plateau; neary 44,000 without power in Laval; 5,058 customers without power in CSL, 688 without power in TMR, 127,000 without power in Montreal, 575 in Montreal West and 11 interruptions in Westmount.
The website says service is expected to return by 2 p.m. in several areas. The cause is listed as equipment failure, but a spokesperson says the cause of the outages are under investigation and that power is gradually being restored.
