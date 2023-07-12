Nearly 24,000 housing units obstructed under Plante: MEI

A new study from the Montreal Economic Institute think tank says 23,760 new housing units have been obstructed by municipal decisions since Valérie Plante first became Mayor in 2017.
An MEI statement says this is "equivalent to all the occupied private dwellings in the city of Mirabel" and that "the construction of these units would have liberated 10,692 units in less affluent neighbourhoods, including 4,039 in the poorest areas."
Gabriel Giguère, public policy analyst at the MEI and author of the study, said that “by preventing the construction of tens of thousands of units, the Plante administration is contributing to Montreal becoming less and less affordable.
“Whatever the sale price of a new unit, its appearance on the market contributes to affordability by increasing supply and liberating other less expensive units,” Giguère added. “By preventing these tens of thousands of units from being built, the Plante administration has directly contributed to rising housing prices.”
The MEI is inviting the public to "share stories of other smaller projects that were not able to go forward following City of Montreal decisions, but that did not make headlines."
Other points in the MEI study:
• "One emblematic case of such blockages is the sixth tower of the Square Children’s real estate project, in which the municipality, following a disagreement with the developer, decided to reduce its allowable height from 61 metres to 12 metres. In other words, the city blocked the project by making it unviable through regulatory means, and did so against the recommendation of the Office de consultation publiquede Montréal."
• Of 8,100 initially planned units on the Hippodrome-Blue Bonnets site in CDN-NDG, 2,100 have been blocked and 5,750 have been delayed.
The MEI report and the delays regarding the Blue Bonnets-Hippodrome housing project were brought up on CJAD's Elias Makos Show Monday, when Jimmy Zoubris, adviser to Plante, was a guest. He was asked to respond.
"If you want to go back to 2017, if you don't put in some regulations or some rules, you get Griffintown [with no space left for parks and schools], you get the Triangle," he said. "We want to create a community in Blue Bonnets which is affordable and has social housing. Pierre Boivin and a number of other developers [are on] a committee for Blue Bonnets because we learned from certain mistakes made in the past....We're moving forward with this project and it's going to be a nice community. There's also [the Cavendish extension] which is part of that equation in terms of developing that area. So it's not one magic solution and it's not just let's build, build, build, it's a matter of building to a human and proper scale."
Zoubris added that the market has changed in recent years.
"You need to be able to adapt. It's changed for many reasons— interest rates, cost of construction. And a lot of the new projects you see downtown — they are no longer condos, a lot of them are rentals."
Makos asked Zoubris if Plante has "thrown a perfect game on housing."
Zoubris replied that a proper evaluation would come at the completion of Plante's mandate.
"One of the things you learn in politics is, you learn to adjust not only with the different players but what's happening with the market.... The housing crisis isn't just building, it's putting more units back on the market."
