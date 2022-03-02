The Vendôme intermodal hub project, managed by the Société de transport de Montréal (STM) was recognized with an Envision Gold Award for excellence in sustainable development, the first métro station in Montreal to receive such an award.
Inaugurated in May of last year, the project involved constructing a second fully accessible entrance building at Vendôme métro, creating a pedestrian link to the McGill University Health Centre Glen campus, and connecting the site to the adjacent exo commuter train station.
In addition to the project components related to mobility and universal accessibility, other aspects were instrumental in earning this recognition, including: Stakeholder collaboration (design, dialogue, reduction of construction impact, good neighbourhood committee); urban planning (urban integration, reduced urban heat islands, resilience to impact of climate change); environmental footprint (glass powder from recycled bottles, green roof, 56% less energy and 34% less water consumption, responsible procurement, 40% locally sourced materials, landscaping requiring little maintenance and no pesticides or fertilizers, and more than 75% of construction waste recycled and reclaimed.
The Gold-level recognition was awarded by the Institute for Sustainable Infrastructure (ISI), founded by the American Society of Civil Engineers and the leading sustainable development tool in North America for major infrastructure projects. The Envision program covers all sustainable development aspects of a project and each phase of its life cycle: planning, design, construction, operations and maintenance, and end-of-life.
