Côte des Neiges-Notre Dame de Grâce is spending $165,000 for an active transit study on Terrebonne between Belmore and Girouard, and the federal government is kicking in $50,000 toward the effort.
The borough hired Les Services EXP inc. to conduct the study, “to include a protected bicycle path and improve the cycling experience on this axis” according to borough documents. Currently, the bicycle layout on the street is limited to a designated roadway, i.e., simple bicycle logos painted on the ground, and cyclists and cars must share the space.
With the Ottawa cash accounted for, the technical study is costing CDN-NDG about $101,000 and is in line with the administration's “desire to accelerate the ecological transition and promote active transportation.” The funds come from the borough’s 2021 operating surplus envelope of $500,000 dedicated to securing borough bicycle paths.
Last week the city unveiled its Vision vélo 2023-2027, which involves expanding the bicycle network across the island, adding at least 200 km of new secure bikeways to Montreal over 5 years, thanks to 40 projects, including 10 new axes of the Réseau express vélo (REV) as well as development of the local network (including Terrebonne, Bourret and Edouard Montpetit.)
The 2 km path will likely elicit both opposition and support from cyclists, motorists, residents and area commuters, while most recognize the need for a safe east-west access, something sorely lacking in N.D.G. There were a lot of issues with the last iteration of the Terrebonne path, which was removed after much hue and cry, but advocates now say there are options such as making the road one way, making the path one lane and more.
The vote on the study prompted reaction from Snowdon councillor Sonny Moroz, who took issue with the process and suggested more debate would be appropriate. N.D.G. councillor Peter McQueen said residents are having a lot of input and “Why debate now? Let's wait for the study to come out and at that time we can have a good debate.”
Moroz said his criticism was more about the city administration making the announcement prior to the study.
