NDG councillor Peter McQueen took matter in his own hands - literally - last week, to make an intersection safer.
Complaints had been made about branches obscuring a stop sign at Melrose and de Maisonneuve, where some construction equipment was also partially blocking the portable stop sign on the other side of the road.
McQueen rode to the location, clippers in hand, and within five minutes resolved the problem. “Safety comes first” he wrote on social media, as he pruned the branches over the bicycle path that blocked the stop sign, and made it fully visible to cars approaching the intersection where pedestrians and cyclists exit the Melrose tunnel.
On social media, McQueen was praised for acting, while many lamented it took his action to resolve something that takes what some say is unacceptably long delays for city workers to do, given the sclerotic pace of action in the borough on many such matters.
