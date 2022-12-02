“Historically low-income neighbourhoods are neglected when it comes to infrastructure and greening,” says Sharon Sweeney.
The NDG Community Council organizer for the Fielding-Walkley neighborhood, Sweeney drove home the point to Valérie Plante and about 150 others last month, when the Montreal mayor joined her Projet Montréal colleagues and CDN-NDG Borough Mayor Gracia Kasoki Katahwa for a townhall meeting in NDG.
“We have one, two, three, four, five, six parking lots from Sherbrooke to Côte St.-Luc Road and we have one, two, three, four large intersections with room for four to six lanes of cars. Fielding-Walkley is concrete heavy.” Walkley is often used by many to bypass Cavendish for northbound commuters. Add very large intersections and poor lighting and it can be difficult to cross at night with the amount of traffic and normal flow. (Fielding and Walkley is often a tense locale for drivers and pedestrians, who are not always seen as they make their way across four lanes of roadway.)
Sweeney told The Suburban that “the biggest problem right now is garbage,” noting Walkley is lined with bins, some overflowing, and some surrounded by loads of trash on the ground. “We need concerted action” she said, “and get the Eco-quartier, council and inspectors to work together to tell landlords to fix this. People shouldn't have to live like this.” Once-weekly garbage, recycling and compost pickup is good she agrees, but wonders if some flexibility is possible. “Especially when you have two homes in the same space on one road, and the same space on a neighboring street has a building with more than 20 apartments.”
It's hard to take note of garbage bins however, when one is busy negotiating the sidewalks. Indeed, last week The Suburban encountered many sections of cracked, warped, pockmarked stretches of cement with a few random asphalt patches encrusted with ice seeping into the curb, a nuisance for the able-bodied but outright hazardous for anyone with mobility issues or pushing a stroller less fortunate. “Where else would you see it like this?”
When asked about it, Katahwa told The Suburban she would dispatch a team to evaluate. “If the sidewalks meet the criteria to qualify for a repair, we can get them repaired next year. We do want to make sure they are safe and accessible.” Sidewalks are sometimes repaired “in small chunks,” for sections of particularly poor quality. “We know that some of the sidewalk currently on Walkley is far newer than others.”
Katahwa agrees the neighbourhood needs more attention. “More needs to be done in the long term to improve the situation, but the borough has already started the work” she said, citing crews sent to clean up post-July 1 debris. As for collection, “the city doesn't do two-day garbage collection anymore in neighbourhoods regardless of density” but the borough has done occasional operations when required and funded a pilot project to hire youth to help clean up the street.
Sweeney also decries a lack of bus shelters, adding the neighborhood is neglected when it comes to detour notices. Several factors come into play when installing shelters STM spokesperson Isabelle Tremblay told The Suburban. “In the case of this highly densely populated area, most residences or businesses are built near sidewalks or encroach on public utility rights-of-way.” That means fewer places with enough space to accommodate a shelter she said, adding that customers who want one should submit requests through the complaints service (https://www.stm.info/en/info/customer-service/contact-us).
